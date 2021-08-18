Cancel
College Sports

Big 12 Teams Must Forfeit Games They’re Unable to Play Due to COVID

By Johnny Thrash
 5 days ago
The Big 12 won’t be rescheduling games for teams who are unable to play due to COVID-19 cases this season. The conference announced its updated forfeiture policy on Tuesday (August 17), according to Sports Illustrated. The policy states that if a conference game is cancelled because there aren’t enough players to participate, whether it’s due to positive COVID-19 cases or any other reason, the team will automatically forfeit the game.

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

