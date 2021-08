As the delta variant spreads and the state reports new COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes, more long-term care facilities are requiring their staff to be vaccinated. Residents and staff of nursing homes and long-term care facilities were first in line to receive vaccines in December 2020. Residents were vaccinated at high rates, with all but a few facilities reporting 90% or more residents fully vaccinated by the end of July. But not everyone who works at a nursing home was eager to get a vaccine, and staff vaccinations have lagged.