Ridgefield, CT

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome first child together

By Raechal Shewfelt
AOL Corp
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColin Jost and Scarlett Johansson are new parents. The couple has welcomed their first child together, Johansson's rep Marcel Pariseau told People. It was just this weekend, during two sold-out stand-up performances at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, Conn., that Jost confirmed the couple was expecting. Someone in the audience told Page Six, the first outlet to report the news, that the co-anchor of Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" sketches announced, "We're having a baby, it's exciting."

