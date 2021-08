Due to new Bahamas requirements, most passengers booked on Carnival Cruise Line and Disney Cruise Line ships will now have to show proof of vaccination in order to board. Effective Sept. 3 – Nov. 1, 2021, the Bahamas — one of the most frequented destinations on warm-weather cruise itineraries — will require cruise lines to show that all eligible passengers are vaccinated before they are allowed to disembark in the country.