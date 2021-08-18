Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

How Disney Genie+ Works for Annual Passholders

By Kelly Oliveros
allears.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFastPass has been suspended at Disney World and Disneyland since those parks reopened. Today, Disney announced that both FastPass and MaxPass will be retired at Disney World and Disneyland, and two new PAID services will essentially be taking their place. But just how do these paid services work when it comes to Annual Passholders? Here’s what we know.

allears.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World#Genie#Fastpass#Maxpass#Disney Genie#Annual Passholders#Disney News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
Travelallears.net

Has Disney World Become Too Expensive?

If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Disney World there are a lot of things you have to take into account like Park Pass reservations, the number of days you want to stay, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more. But the one big thing that will factor into most of...
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Permanently Closing A Disney Springs Location That Barely Had A Chance To Open

On August 12, 2019 Walt Disney World opened a brand new location at Disney Springs, the resort's massive shopping and dining marketplace. The NBA Experience was a joint venture between Disney and the National Basketball Association that promised to be the sort of place that any fan of the game would want to visit. While the grand opening just over two years ago pulled out all the stops, the location was only open for seven months before the global pandemic forced it to close along with the rest of Disney World. However, when the rest of the resort reopened, the NBA Experience did not, and Disney has now confirmed the NBA experience is closed for good.
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
RestaurantsTheme Park Insider

One of Disney Fans' Favorite Restaurants to Reopen Soon

July 27, 2021, 1:26 PM · Columbia Harbour House returns August 5 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The popular Liberty Square seafood restaurant has been closed since Disney World reopened last summer. Columbia Harbour House consistently ranks as one of the top counter service restaurants at the Walt Disney...
Apparelallears.net

PHOTOS: The Newest Disney World Jewelry is Based on an Iconic Ride!

The Haunted Mansion in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is a classic Disney ride full of fun and 999 happy haunts!. Today, we spotted a new merch collection that celebrates this beloved Disney ride!. If you stop by Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort, you’ll find a new collaboration from the...
California Stateallears.net

Why Disney California Adventure Failed

Disneyland Resort is comprised of two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Disneyland Park, of course, is the original Disney theme park, which opened in 1955. It would take over 45 years before the resort opened its second park, California Adventure. The road to get to...
Beauty & Fashionallears.net

The Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty Collection is Heading to Disney World!

If you’ve been following the release of the Stitch Crashes Disney Collection, you’ll want to mark your calendars for this news!. Each month this year, a new Stitch Crashes Disney series has dropped. The designs are all inspired by classic Disney films, so we’ve gotten to see Stitch covered in spaghetti, crawling with bugs, and giving his best wooden puppet impression, among other adventures!
Cell Phonesallears.net

Disney Shares More Details on Genie Planning App

Remember that Disney parks planning app called the Disney Genie?. Probably not, because the app was announced at the 2019 D23 Expo and then nothing really happened. We did get a preview of the app last year and saw how it should help guests plan their day at a Disney park, but we had no information on when it would be launching…until now!
TravelInside the Magic

Dining Reservations Already VERY Limited For Disney World’s 50th

Dining reservations for October 1 (Walt Disney World’s 50th) opened up this morning and the availability is already extremely limited!. In October 2021, we are going to be celebrating the 50th anniversary, and to commemorate, Disney World is bringing a party to all of its Disney theme parks later this year — making this Walt Disney World’s biggest celebration yet!
TravelTheme Park Insider

Is Disney's Genie Smarter Than Disneyland Fans?

August 20, 2021, 5:40 PM · Let's unpack Disney's huge announcement this week about the new Disney Genie system that's coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Like a modern mobile game, Disney Genie is a free offering that comes with abundant upsells. The free part is a day-planning service, a recommendation engine that will suggest what you ought to do next in the parks, based upon your stated preferences and both current and historic crowd levels.
Cell Phoneskennythepirate.com

Disney Genie Brings Changes to the Disability Access System

Disney Genie+, the fastpass replacement system announced today, brings with it some changes to the Disability Access System (DAS). Read on for details. This afternoon, Disney Parks Blog announced a new fastpass replacement system for both Disneyland and Disney World, Disney Genie. Disney Genie Plus will allow guests to book...
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Disney Genie: Another Money Grab?

The long-rumored paid FastPass has appeared in Disney’s recent announcement around Disney Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane. Disney Genie is software that will, with the assistance of AI, attempt to offer a more personalized experience to the Walt Disney World guest, offering suggestions for touring plans, dining reservations, etc. Lighting Lane is set to replace the previous FastPass+ system, offering either full day use of the “Lightning Lane,” or individual purchases on a per ride basis, both in order to skip the standby line on standard attractions. “Premium” attractions will require an additional fee. The reaction from WDW fans seems to be exactly as expected: some praising Disney World as if they have just offered us the greatest innovation in theme park history, others decrying this as the worst thing Disney has ever done and vowing to never return. These reactions have played out time and time again, and neither seems to be very accurate.
Travelwdwmagic.com

Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane FAQ for Walt Disney World

Disney Genie, Genie+, and Lightning Lane Frequently Asked Questions for Walt Disney World. Learn more about Disney's announcement and launch of Disney Genie. Disney Genie is a new digital service that is part of the My Disney Experience app available at no additional cost. The service is designed to plan your day at the Walt Disney World theme parks, including a personalized itinerary that maps out the entire day based on your preferences. Disney Genie will display current AND forecasted future wait times.

Comments / 0

Community Policy