NC ACLU, other activists say riot bill is racist, ‘anti-BLM’

By Bridget Chapman
cbs17
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The ACLU and other activist groups are speaking out against a bill that would increase penalties for rioting or looting in North Carolina. House Bill 805 would charge people with a felony for causing significant property damage or serious bodily harm during a riot. The bill...

www.cbs17.com

