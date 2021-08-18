Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

BREAKING: Disney World Debuting New Paid FastPass-System Called Genie+

By Quincy Stanford
allears.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney is making major changes to the way you plan your vacation and we’re unpacking all the details. The new Disney Parks planning service, Disney Genie has FINALLY gotten an official release season and we’ve learned a lot more details. The new service will offer guests different levels of services (some free, some not) to help plan a personalized itinerary in both Disney World and Disneyland. But, what is Disney Genie and more importantly — how much will it cost?

allears.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney World Debuting New#Disney Genie Lrb#Attractions Status#Showtimes#Dining Availability#Standby Wait Times#Maxpass#Disney World Disney#Disney News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Permanently Closing A Disney Springs Location That Barely Had A Chance To Open

On August 12, 2019 Walt Disney World opened a brand new location at Disney Springs, the resort's massive shopping and dining marketplace. The NBA Experience was a joint venture between Disney and the National Basketball Association that promised to be the sort of place that any fan of the game would want to visit. While the grand opening just over two years ago pulled out all the stops, the location was only open for seven months before the global pandemic forced it to close along with the rest of Disney World. However, when the rest of the resort reopened, the NBA Experience did not, and Disney has now confirmed the NBA experience is closed for good.
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.
WorldPosted by
Vice

World’s Quickest Roller Coaster Suspended Because Riders Keep Breaking Their Bones

The quickest roller coaster in the world has been suspended until further notice, after multiple customers reported broken bones from the ride. Since December, at least six riders sustained bone fractures after riding “Do-Dodonpa,” a roller coaster that goes at “super death” speed in the country’s popular Fuji-Q Highland Park, the park’s operator said. Four of them said they broke their neck or back, a spokesperson for the park told VICE World News.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Travelfox5ny.com

PHOTOS: Kids swim in flooded streets at Disney's Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - A rainy day at a theme park can sometimes ruin the fun for some guests, but not when you're a kid at Disney's Magic Kingdom!. Cassie Claire Chase shared photos and video with FOX 35 News of the flooded streets at the theme park on Thursday after a storm rolled through. Instead of huddling under whatever covering they could find, kids took advantage of the new ‘water park.’
RestaurantsTheme Park Insider

One of Disney Fans' Favorite Restaurants to Reopen Soon

July 27, 2021, 1:26 PM · Columbia Harbour House returns August 5 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The popular Liberty Square seafood restaurant has been closed since Disney World reopened last summer. Columbia Harbour House consistently ranks as one of the top counter service restaurants at the Walt Disney...
TravelInside the Magic

After 15 Months, Fan-Favorite Disney World Spot Quietly Reopens!

When Walt Disney World Resort reopened in July 2020 following its four-month-long pandemic closure, the Disney experience had changed. Guests were required to abide by a number of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and many locations around the Resort property had not reopened. Now, as Disney World’s phased reopening process...
Apparelallears.net

PHOTOS: The Newest Disney World Jewelry is Based on an Iconic Ride!

The Haunted Mansion in Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is a classic Disney ride full of fun and 999 happy haunts!. Today, we spotted a new merch collection that celebrates this beloved Disney ride!. If you stop by Bayview Gifts in Disney’s Contemporary Resort, you’ll find a new collaboration from the...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Fans Are THRILLED About Big Change to Contemporary Resort

Yesterday, August 20, 2021, Walt Disney World Resort confirmed what will replace The Wave restaurant at Disney’s Contemporary Resort — a brand new steakhouse concept known as Steakhouse 71!. Disney Parks Blog described Disney World’s newest dining establishment as:. We’re cooking up new experiences at Disney’s Contemporary Resort for “The...
California Stateallears.net

Why Disney California Adventure Failed

Disneyland Resort is comprised of two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Disneyland Park, of course, is the original Disney theme park, which opened in 1955. It would take over 45 years before the resort opened its second park, California Adventure. The road to get to...
Beauty & Fashionallears.net

The Stitch Crashes Sleeping Beauty Collection is Heading to Disney World!

If you’ve been following the release of the Stitch Crashes Disney Collection, you’ll want to mark your calendars for this news!. Each month this year, a new Stitch Crashes Disney series has dropped. The designs are all inspired by classic Disney films, so we’ve gotten to see Stitch covered in spaghetti, crawling with bugs, and giving his best wooden puppet impression, among other adventures!
LifestyleInside the Magic

Complimentary MagicBands Coming to ONE Disney Hotel Experience

If you are a fan of Star Wars, today’s news about the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel must have you ready to be sent off to a galaxy far, far away!. From pricing to mock itineraries, there has been a ton of information released that tells Guests what they will need to bring, how to dress, and even how the arrival process will work when Guests board the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser for their two-night stay and adventure. To take a look at the first official commercial for the Resort experience, click here.
Travelallears.net

HURRY! More Parks Passes Available for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary!

We’re counting down the days until Disney World’s big 50th Anniversary!. The celebrations kick off on October 1st with new fireworks shows, a new ride, new entertainment offerings, and new dining experiences. If you’re planning on visiting in early October, you’ll want to make your Disney Park Pass reservations now, and good news — more options are available!

Comments / 0

Community Policy