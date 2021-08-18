How to Find Small Grass-fed, Ethical Beef Producers

Oh great...another shortage. Yep. Turkeys might be harder to come by this year for Thanksgiving. This pandemic just keeps rearing its ugly head up all of the time. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been many shortages in the supply and demand chain. It started with toilet paper, then there was meat, ketchup, and soft drink shortages. Restaurants such as Taco Bell and Chick-Fil-A have also faced shortages over the past year due to the pandemic as well. The shortages don't stop there because now we might have to get a little creative when it comes to our Thanksgiving meals in 2021.