Routt County, CO

KRAI News for Wednesday, Aug. 18

By Shannon Lukens
steamboatradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Hayden man was arrested Monday night and taken to the Routt County Jail. Hayden Police say it was a road rage incident. Police Chief Greg Tuliszewski says they got a call of shots fired at Jefferson and 3rd in Hayden. The person who allegedly did the shooting was 22-year-old Marshall Davis from Hayden. Police were able to find Davis at his home where he was arrested. Tuliszewski says because of a group effort, no one was hurt and the incident ended peacefully.

