How Disney Genie+ Will Benefit Disney World Hotel Guests
Disney has shared a TON of details about the brand new personalized planning tool coming to the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps this fall!. Disney Genie will soon be available for guests to help them reduce wait times for attractions, choose a convenient location to eat, and all in all waste less time during your day in the parks. Plus, it’s even going to include TWO new paid options to skip the lines at popular attractions. And, once the feature is live, there’s going to be a NEW perk available for Disney World Resort hotel guests through the app!allears.net
