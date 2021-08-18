Pay-Per-Ride Available for Attractions NOT on Disney Genie+
There’s a brand new personalizable planning feature coming to Disney World and Disneyland soon!. Back in 2019, Disney announced that they would be introducing a new feature on the My Disney Experience app called Disney Genie that will make it easy to customize your plans for your day in the parks. The feature is set to launch this fall and will include TWO new ways to skip the lines at attractions now that FastPass, FastPass+, and MaxPass are retired. Here’s how it’s going to work!allears.net
Comments / 0