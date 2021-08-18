Oregon Coast Culinary Institute’s Competition Team takes National Title again in 2021
Coos Bay, OR – Southwestern Oregon Community College is pleased to announce that once again, Oregon Coast Culinary Institute’s (OCCI) competition team has placed first in the nation among collegiate competitors. The team was able to hold the title most recently won in 2019 as the competition was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The team worked tirelessly for months in preparation for the event held recently in Orlando at the American Culinary Federation (ACF) National Convention.www.socc.edu
Comments / 0