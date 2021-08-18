Featured Local Job: PRN DPT and/or PTA

West Park Rehab Physical Therapy in Franklin is hiring a PRN DPT and/or PTA. West Park Rehab is a privately owned outpatient Physical Therapy practice that has been in operation for 22 years. The practice currently employs 5 Physical Therapists and 7 PTAs. The practice provides traditional rehab services but also provides specialty care in the areas of hand therapy, women’s therapy, cardiopulmonary reconditioning, FCE, post-offer employment testing, Yoga focused exercise, and Parkinson’s. The practice is also part of a PT-owned national diagnostic program called Hands-On Diagnostics and is providing EMG/NCS testing and musculoskeletal diagnostic ultrasound. The environment is fast-paced, exciting, professional, collaborative, and patient-focused. Patient satisfaction is consistently recorded at 98% and the practice has maintained a 5 star Google rating for years. West Park Rehab is expanding and is looking to add qualified members to their cohesive and dynamic team. They are seeking to employ a PRN DPT or PTA with the intent to transition to a full-time position once caseload warrants. Schedule, compensation, and benefits will be discussed with candidates at the interview.