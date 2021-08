Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Boeing — Shares of Boeing jumped more than 2% after Virgin Orbit, a satellite-launching spinoff of Sir Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic, announced it will go public at a $3.7 billion valuation. Boeing is set to invest in the deal's private investment in public equity round. Virgin Orbit is combining with special purpose acquisition company NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, which saw its shares gain about 2% after the news.