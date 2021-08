The broader crypto-market is at an indecisive point right now. The valuation of most top coins has neither risen nor fallen dramatically for quite some time. Such has been the case with MATIC too. Interestingly, this alt’s price pumped by 5% over the past week, but managed to shed the same value in a 24-hour window. So, is the downtrend set to continue for the next few days or can one expect the alt’s price to rise?