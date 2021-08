Scenes of desperation at Kabul’s airport continue to play out unabated a week after the Taliban took hold. Seven more people died on Saturday, according to the British Ministry of Defence, and the total number of deaths in and around the airport has reached at least 20 since the Taliban seized the city last Sunday.One of the seven people crushed to death in a stampede outside the gates of the airport was a two-year-old girl. The grief-stricken mother said that her family – husband, three sisters, elderly parents, and cousin – will abandon their attempts to flee Afghanistan following the death of their...