Flood Advisory issued for Simpson, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Simpson; Warren The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a * Flood Advisory for Allen County in south central Kentucky Simpson County in south central Kentucky Southern Warren County in south central Kentucky * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 332 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Scottsville, Franklin, Woodburn, Mount Aerial, Trammel, Pope, Mcelroy Ford, Clare, Butlersville and Boyce.alerts.weather.gov
