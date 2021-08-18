Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Houston by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 15:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-18 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Houston The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Houston County in southeastern Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 331 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lovelady, or 7 miles east of Austonio, moving north at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Crockett, Grapeland and Latexo. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
