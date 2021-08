Shares of Robinhood are down more than 12% in the premarket as the company is bracing for a slowdown despite reporting strong second quarter revenue on Wednesday. The commission-free trading app, which rose to popularity earlier this year as a result of the trading frenzy surrounding meme stocks like GameStop and AMC, posted a net loss of $502 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, compared with net income of $58 million, or 9 cents per diluted share, a year ago. Total net revenues surged 131% to $565 million, compared to $244 million during the same period a year ago.