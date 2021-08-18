Cancel
Pete Buttigieg

Fight against driver shortage claims not over

By Mark Schremmer
Land Line Media
Land Line Media
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You say driver shortage. I say driver retention. Sadly, it’s not as easy as calling the whole thing off. There is a real problem that exists in the trucking industry. The American Trucking Associations will tell you that it’s a driver shortage. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, meanwhile, points to driver turnover rates of 90% or more and says the problem is more about low driver pay and poor working conditions.

landline.media

Land Line Media

Land Line Media

Grain Valley, MO
Land Line Media is the comprehensive news source for professional truck drivers in the U.S., covering everything from regulation, legislation, litigation, business news and analysis.

 https://landline.media/
#Truck Drivers#Ooida#Fmcsa#Commerce#Werner Enterprises#Cdl#Land Line
Pete Buttigieg
Gina Raimondo
