Fight against driver shortage claims not over

A driver shortage might be to blame for that package that hasn’t shown up yet. The trucking industry has been struggling with retention for years now, and the COVID-19 pandemic only highlighted the issue. Tom Crawford, president and CEO of the Missouri Trucking Association, said keeping drivers has always been an issue, and almost every trucking company could use more good ones. Since drivers are in such high demand, they can leave and go work for different companies that offer more money or better benefits.