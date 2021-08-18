Fight against driver shortage claims not over
You say driver shortage. I say driver retention. Sadly, it’s not as easy as calling the whole thing off. There is a real problem that exists in the trucking industry. The American Trucking Associations will tell you that it’s a driver shortage. The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, meanwhile, points to driver turnover rates of 90% or more and says the problem is more about low driver pay and poor working conditions.landline.media
