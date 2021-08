Producer Jeffrey Seller and Broadway in Hollywood have announced that a digital lottery is being held for tickets to “Hamilton” in conjunction with the show’s first performance on Aug. 17 at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre. A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance for $10 each. The lottery will close at noon on Aug. 12 for tickets to performances through Aug. 22. Subsequent digital lotteries will begin each Friday and close the following Thursday for the next week’s performances. Tickets start at $55. To register for the lottery, visit hamiltonmusical.com/lottery. For tickets and information, visit broadwayinhollywood.com/hamiltonla.