Matthew Stafford wanted “a couple of poor decisions” back in joint Raiders practice

Doug Gottlieb returns to LA Rams Training Camp after a brief hiatus due to the pandemic. The LA Rams look a bit different since then especially at the quarterback position now that they've parted ways with Jared Goff and acquired Matthew Stafford from the Detroit Lions. Rams still boast a potentially explosive offense under the young and crafty Sean McVay as they try to recapture the success that led them to a Super Bowl in 2019. They also weren't without a few setbacks as they lost their RB Cam Akers to injury and also had a bit of a scare with Stafford who hurt his thumb.