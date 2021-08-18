Matthew Stafford wanted “a couple of poor decisions” back in joint Raiders practice

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Rams and Raiders had their first of two joint practices this week on Wednesday. Quarterback Matthew Stafford did not have his best day. The prized offseason acquisition threw three interceptions in team drills, though at least one was a product of a tipped pass. But Las Vegas’ defense was stingy against the Rams for much of practice, not letting the offense get much going.

