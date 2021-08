Geoffrey Goldberg and Evan Horowitz were married and living in a one-bedroom Brooklyn apartment in 2016 when they wondered if they should hitch their careers together, too. Goldberg was a former Broadway dance captain turned director and choreographer, and Horowitz was a marketing pro with a Harvard MBA. They combined forces and called their new venture Movers+Shakers. The Santa Monica, California-based business puttered along as a two-man digital-marketing shop for a few years until one of their campaigns exploded on TikTok, hitting a billion views in a week. They'd reinvented the marketing jingle for Gen-Z, and it sent their business soaring--from $130,000 in 2017 revenue to $6.6 million in 2020. That's on track to at least quadruple this year, and now the creative couple have 60 employees along for the ride. --As told to Christine Lagorio-Chafkin.