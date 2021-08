The general consensus is that when a female actor hits the age of 40, their career is pretty much over – or at the very least they’ll stop getting really juicy material. If anyone has been able to prove that belief wrong, it’s Barbara Crampton. Over the last several years the iconic scream queen has turned-in a series of great performances in a wide variety of roles – and Jakob’s Wife might be her finest yet. It would be easy (and lazy) to label Travis Stevens‘ latest effort as a vampire movie – it’s much more than that. Jakob’s Wife is essentially a relationship drama about a middle-aged couple re-finding (and redefining) their love for each other. It just so happens that the wife in the relationship is dealing with vampirism.