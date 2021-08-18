The long view on COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy
University of Pennsylvania researchers weigh in on the regulatory and scientific efforts to track COVID-19 vaccines. The mRNA vaccines for COVID-19, made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, are among the most powerful vaccines the world has ever seen. According to clinical trial data, they are more than 94% effective at preventing symptomatic disease, with real-world data bearing out that success. The other vaccine currently available in the U.S., Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine, uses a viral vector and is also proving its strength. Its efficacy, which is better than seasonal flu shots, is 70% generally and even stronger against hospitalizations and death.finchannel.com
