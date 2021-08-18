The long view on COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy

When it comes to improving your overall wellbeing, finding the right prescription medication to treat your health issues can be a serious game-changer. And while many medications are associated with minor side effects to users, others may pose a more serious and immediate threat to those prescribed them. That just so happens to be the case with one medication by Pfizer, which is now subject to its second recall this summer over the possible health risks it may present. Read on to find out if a medication you take is subject to the recall and what to do if you have the affected medication at home.