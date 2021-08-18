NECRONAUTICAL
There was something compellingly convincing about NECRONAUTICAL from the start. Even on their DIY 2014 debut, "Black Sea Misanthropy", the Brits exuded a strong sense of conceptual and musical cohesion. With obvious forebears like HECATE ENTHRONED and CRADLE OF FILTH to emulate, at least on some aesthetic level, this Manchester quartet have steadily become one of UK black metal's most prominent dark forces. Two years on from the bold and bilious "Apotheosis", NECRONAUTICAL's fourth studio album is exactly the kind of confident and meticulously conceived record that separates champions from chumps.www.blabbermouth.net
