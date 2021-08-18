Chadds Ford-Based Architects Help Restore Historic Building in Ohio to Its Former Glory

The Baldwn-Buss House in Hudson, Ohio. Image via the Akron Beacon Journal.

John Milner Architects in Chadds Ford is assessing a historic building in Hudson, Ohio. The investigation is in advance of its role in preserving the structure, writes Phil Keren for the Akron Beacon Journal.

Peg’s Foundation and the Baldwin-Buss House Foundation have partnered on a project to restore the 1825 Baldwin-Buss House in Hudson. The restoration is expected to start early next year and finish in late spring 2023.

The project includes the demolition of all recent additions. Coming down are a brick office building and a beverage store at the property.

“The house, with additions removed from the original plans, will be (nearly) 3,000 square feet total,” said Peg’s Foundation President Rick Kellar.

John Milner Architects, which specializes in the preservation and restoration of historic properties, is currently assessing the condition of the house. Its experts are preparing recommendations on how to return the building to its original footprint, while restoring its architectural features and integrity.

Once completed, the building will house Peg’s Foundation’s headquarters, along with an art gallery.

