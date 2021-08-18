Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Chadds Ford-Based Architects Help Restore Historic Building in Ohio to Its Former Glory

Posted by 
VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28OZVo_0bVaPz7500
The Baldwn-Buss House in Hudson, Ohio.Image via the Akron Beacon Journal.

John Milner Architects in Chadds Ford is assessing a historic building in Hudson, Ohio. The investigation is in advance of its role in preserving the structure, writes Phil Keren for the Akron Beacon Journal.

Peg’s Foundation and the Baldwin-Buss House Foundation have partnered on a project to restore the 1825 Baldwin-Buss House in Hudson. The restoration is expected to start early next year and finish in late spring 2023.

The project includes the demolition of all recent additions. Coming down are a brick office building and a beverage store at the property.

“The house, with additions removed from the original plans, will be (nearly) 3,000 square feet total,” said Peg’s Foundation President Rick Kellar.

John Milner Architects, which specializes in the preservation and restoration of historic properties, is currently assessing the condition of the house. Its experts are preparing recommendations on how to return the building to its original footprint, while restoring its architectural features and integrity.

Once completed, the building will house Peg’s Foundation’s headquarters, along with an art gallery.

Read more about John Milner Architects in the Akron Beacon Journal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Chester County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. VISTA.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. VISTA.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Chester County.

 https://vista.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chadds Ford, PA
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Hudson, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Akron, PA
City
Hudson, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Ohio Township, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architects#Art Museum#The Restoration#The Baldwn Buss House#The Akron Beacon Journal#Peg S Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy