Flood Advisory issued for Juniata, Perry, Snyder by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 11:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Juniata; Perry; Snyder The National Weather Service in State College has extended the * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Juniata County in central Pennsylvania Snyder County in central Pennsylvania Eastern Perry County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 624 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Selinsgrove, Winfield, Marysville, Newport, Duncannon, Hummels Wharf, Middleburg, New Bloomfield, Kreamer, Port Trevorton, Penns Creek, Richfield, Mount Pleasant Mills, Kratzerville, Paxtonville, New Buffalo, Meiserville, Fremont, Shermansdale and Rockville. Additional rainfall of 1 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0