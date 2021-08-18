Severe Weather Statement issued for Juab, Utah by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-18 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Juab; Utah A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MDT FOR EAST CENTRAL JUAB AND SOUTHWESTERN UTAH COUNTIES At 229 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lindon to 10 miles east of Woodland Hills, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Provo, Payson, Nephi, Spanish Fork, Springville, Santaquin, Mapleton, Salem, Elk Ridge, Woodland Hills, Rocky Ridge, Benjamin, Palmyra, Lake Shore, Spring Lake, West Mountain, Elberta, Utah Lake, Mona and Genola. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 224 and 263. US Route 6 between mile markers 150 and 195. US Route 89 between mile markers 297 and 312. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
