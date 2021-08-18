Cancel
New paddler on the river instructional

outdoors.org
 5 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). ?Jeff Magee, Troy Schinkel and Ed Yiznitsky will lead a Class 2 new paddler instructional Trip on Thursday August 19 and August 26. Participants must have proper whitewater equipment including helmet. Cost. Free.

activities.outdoors.org

Derrick

Lehigh River offers plenty for bikers and paddlers

The Lehigh is a brawling river. It flows, eddies, drops, sprays and surges. It seldom lingers. It has pools that allow rubber rafters to rest their arms or, if the wind is blowing upstream, unrest their arms. It never allows rafters to relax and become complacent before it pitches them into another bout of rushing, surging and spraying. It is the perfect whitewater river. Heart-pounding stuff.
Pulaski, NYPosted by
Oswego County Today

Whitewater Paddlers Enjoy Release Weekend On Salmon River

PULASKI, NY – Every summer whitewater paddling enthusiasts mark their calendars in anticipation of adventure on Oswego County’s Salmon River. Four to five scheduled water releases each year raise the level of the river to create class 2 and 3 rapids as the waterway passes through downtown Pulaski. Paddlers gather at the County Route 2a boat launch around mid-morning, inflating rafts, making plans to shuttle vehicles to and from various river access points, and donning PFD’s (Personal Flotation Device) and sunscreen as they prepare to slip their craft into the rising river.
Swimming & SurfingOn Common Ground News

Georgia River Network offers introductory kayaking classes to train new paddlers

The Georgia River Network is hosting introductory kayak classes in August and September to help train new paddlers who are finding their way to Georgia’s rivers as an outdoor escape from the pandemic. Recent increases in paddlesports participation have also resulted in increases in accidents and fatalities. Georgia River Network wants to help paddlers enjoy the state’s waterways more safely and for many years to come.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

CANCELLED/RE-SCHEDULED - McLean Game Refuge, Granby, Easy

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Zellene's hike below is cancelled due to uncertain weather. It is re-scheduled for next Tuesday, August 24th. About 4 miles in the shady, pretty woods of the game refuge. Terrain is flat on woods road. We will walk by scenic Trout Pond, perhaps viewing the resident great blue heron, and passing by Senator McLean's little cabin. This is an in and out hike, so you may turn around at any time. We may see summer birds and varieties of mushrooms that grow near the trail. Possible lunch after at Cambridge Brew Pub nearby. Also nearby is Bushy Hill orchard where fruit and baked goods are available. Meet at 10:00 AM at the parking lot on Rte. 10 in Granby. Directions: From the north, at the intersection of Rtes. 20 and 10 in Granby center, take Rte. 10 south to entrance on the right. From the south, take Rte. 10 north from Simsbury to entrance on the left. Excessive heat/humidity will cancel.
Swimming & Surfingoutdoors.org

North Country Class 2 and Class 3 Whitewater Weekend

Registration is required for this activity. This will be a fun opportunity to experience fantastic whitewater in the northern part of New Hampshire and just over the border in Maine with the paddling community. Camping at the rustic Mollidgewock State Campground in Errol, NH is available for registered paddlers at $10 per night. Space is limited, so register soon to reserve your tent site. On Saturday, Aug 21, the NH-AMC leaders will guide paddlers down leader's choice of Class 2 Androscoggin River sections (Errol, Mollidgewock, Pontook). If you are ready for a more intense experience, other leaders will be tackling the Class 3 Magalloway River (1200 cfs). More Class 2 and Class 3 paddling will be available on Sunday at your discretion with friends. All paddlers require a whitewater canoe or kayak with flotation (mandatory) or a whitewater inflatable and the skills to maneuver confidently in continuous current around rocks, holes, and large waves. Kayaks and C1's must have a tight-fitting sprayskirt or your boat will swamp. Rentals are available but arrangements must be made well in advance. All paddlers must wear a helmet and PFD at all times while on the water.
Sportsoutdoors.org

Charles River Paddle, Millis

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Join us for this beginner leisurely paddle on the Charles viewing long stretches of undeveloped shores lined with hardwoods and lush greenery. We will be paddling 3.5 miles upstream, have lunch and then paddle 3.5 miles back. PFDs required free from rips and tears. 1 or 2 liters of water and lunch/snacks required. Current CDC Covid protocols will be required.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Magalloway river trip

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader. Join CT AMC on the Magalloway River near Errol, NH (on the Maine border) for class 2-3 laps on Saturday, August 21 and Sunday August 22. This 2-mile long river section is a fun, bouncy, beautiful run and it's easy to do several laps in a day. Camping/lodging is on your own (contact the trip leader for suggestions). Boaters should have a good roll and skills in class 3 rapids. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. Contact Ann Gillard at anngillard@gmail.com or 413-563-6350 for details and to sign up (please sign up by noon on August 20).
Toms River, NJPosted by
Beach Radio

Is Toms River The Baseball Capital of New Jersey?

I don’t know if you can simply proclaim Toms River as the baseball capital of New Jersey because in truth there is no such thing. However it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to call it that and I don’t know how much of an argument you would get either locally or really anywhere in the state.
Madison, NCgreensboro.com

Paddlers come out in force to enjoy new ripples along the Dan, Lindsey Bridge weirs

17-39 Men’s Solo—Dylan Boles (32:05)—1st Men’s Tandem—Packer Elmore/Josh Jenkins (43:15)—1st Women’s Tandem—Megan Jenkins/Amanda Elmore (49:48)—1st Mixed Tandem—Kyle Friddle/Hannah Driver (34:37—1st Kaitlin French/Brandon Turlington (38:17)—2nd Kayak. 40-59 Men’s Solo—Mark Boles (31.46)—1st Adam Williamson (36:30)—2nd Women’s Solo—Carol Boles (37:16)—1st Canoe. 40-59 Men’s Solo—Jeff Boles (30:45)—1st Men’s Tandem—Charles Gorham/Tony Virga (34:57)—1st Mixed Tandem—Jeff...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Adirondacks Quiet Water Paddle-Packing on the Cedar River Flow & Northville-Placid Trail.

Registration is required for this activity. Paddle-Packing in this case means paddling several miles upstream from Wakely Dam on the Cedar River Flow to an area that is close to the the Northville-Placid Trail. From there we will backpack on a one night trip south to Cedar Lakes and return to Wakely Dam. This is a collaboration between the NY/NoJ and Potomac Chapters of the AMC and is an effort at inter activity collaboration with the Paddlng and Backpacking committees represented. The trip consists of a 5 mile upstream paddle on Friday, a 6 mile backpack on Saturday, a return 6 mile backpack on Sunday and final 5 mile downstream paddle on Monday. Total of 22 miles. The links have photos of the water conditions when it is not very windy. Please note that this is a scouting trip for the leaders who have not paddled that portion of the route before. Leaders will arrive Thursday afternoon for an extra night out due to the early start time on Friday. Life jackets for the paddling required as are bear canisters or Ursacks for the backpacking. In the event that social distancing (6 feet) cannot be maintained during this activity, every participant must have a suitable medical or cloth mask made of two layers of fabric with them which covers their nose and mouth that they can use. Moderate: Fitness level and/or past experience to sustain the activity at a moderate pace is required. Expect to be active up to 4-6 hours per day. Reasonable breaks in the action. The paddling rating would be considered Easy due to it being flatwater with no portages. This trip is suitable for those with some previous backpacking experience in good physical condition.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

McLean's Game Refuge, Granby, Easy

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. About 4 miles in the shady, pretty woods of the game refuge. Terrain is flat on woods road. We will walk by scenic Trout Pond, perhaps viewing the resident great blue heron, and passing by Senator McLean's little cabin. This is an in and out hike so you may turn around at any time. We may see summer birds and varieties of mushrooms that grow near the trail. Possible lunch after at Cambridge Brew Pub nearby. Meet at 10 AM at the parking lot on Rte. 10 in Granby. Directions: From the north, at the intersection of Rtes. 20 and 10 in Granby center, take Rte. 10 south to entrance on the right. From the south, take Rte. 10 north from Simsbury to entrance on the left. L Zellene Sandler (860) 242-4167. Excessive heat/humidity will cancel.
Logan, UTHerald-Journal

New ladies champion at Logan River

It didn’t come down to the final hole this year. The outcome of the Logan River Ladies Club Championship was decided well before the 36th hole of stroke play Wednesday evening. Samalie “Sam” Prom made sure of that. The 22-year-old Logan native put together the two best rounds in the...
Hobbiesoutdoors.org

TRAIL TRACE THE BLUE HILLS HIKE, AUGUST 19, 6-8:30PM

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for the 16th year of this popular series. We hike at a moderate pace for 2 to 3 hours in the Blue Hills reservation every Thursday evening. This is a great way to end your day, get outside, strengthen your hiking legs, and socialize with a nice group of people. Register once for the series and you will get a weekly email with the location where we will be meeting. Come for one Thursday or come for them all. Appropriate hiking clothes and a small backpack are required. Hiking shoes or other functional footwear are required (no work shoes or gym shoes). We hike until sunset so you must bring a headlamp in case we end up hiking out after dark. The latest (as of May 29) Mask advisory from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is all unvaccinated residents to continue to wear masks in indoor settings and when they can't socially distance. Often on our hikes we may not be able to maintain a social distance of 6 feet apart.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Paddle Lake Nockamixon

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
Petsoutdoors.org

Huntington State Forest (Dog friendly hike)

Registration is required for this activity. 6 miles hike in and around Huntington State Forest. We will hike along 3 brooks (Roaring, Horse Hill, and Tucker). Average terrain. There will be several wet and muddy areas. Up to 3 dogs will be allowed. In order to bring a dog, you must meet with me and your dog prior to the hike. I will evaluate the dog and owner. I will also want to see a dog license and a rabies certificate. Limited to 12 people.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dad spoils son’s college commitment announcement

Jalil Tucker was robbed by his father of a moment that he will never get back. Tucker, a four-star defensive back from San Diego, held his college commitment announcement on Friday. He made the announcement live on KUSI’s Pigskin Prep Report. During the announcement, the host spoke with Jalil’s father first. The dad inadvertently revealed that his son was committing to Oregon, killing all the suspense.
Manistee, MImanisteenews.com

New tour company offers new perspective on Manistee River

MANISTEE — Andy Anderson said the Manistee River gives him "peace and confidence" — something he wants to give to others as he guides them down the river. Anderson previously worked for Manistee Adventures before deciding to start his own river guide business. In June, he obtained his river pilot's license and bought liability insurance and has had a two successful tours in the short time he has been open as Anderson Guide Services.

