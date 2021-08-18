Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

3rd Wednesday Speaker Series - A Virtual Tour of Harvard Forest

outdoors.org
 5 days ago

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Join us for guided exploration and Q&A opportunities as we take a virtual tour of the Harvard Forest, Harvard University's outdoor laboratory and classroom, with Greta VanScoy and Clarisse Hart. Located in nearby Petersham, MA, the Harvard Forest has served as a center for research and education in forest ecology and conservation since 1907. Over the course of this tour, we will discuss several long-term research projects, including carbon research in forest air and soils, major drivers of forest change with emphasis on climate change and invasive insects, a "mega-plot" forest dynamics monitoring plot, and the Harvard Forest Witness Tree, the oldest known living organism on social media. Greta VanScoy coordinates educational tours, assists with field research, and manages a team of volunteers at Harvard Forest, a department of Harvard University. She has over 20 years of experience in field-oriented research studying both plants and animals. Prior to working at Harvard Forest, she participated in research projects based in the Pacific Northwest, upper Midwest, Southern California, and New England. For the past decade, she has worked in southern New England, primarily monitoring small mammal populations and conducting forest inventories. Greta has a BS in Zoology from Michigan State University. For over a decade, Clarisse Hart has directed education and outreach programs at Harvard Forest, a department of Harvard University and a Long-Term Ecological Research site. She has chaired national working groups on higher education, science communication, and diversity & inclusion for the U.S. Long-Term Ecological Research Network, and she co-founded the Science Communication & Engagement section of the Ecological Society of America. Prior to her work in science engagement, she was a field technician studying community dynamics of spiders, carnivorous plants, and humpback whales (though not simultaneously). She has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction Writing from Emerson College and a BA in Environmental Studies from Mount Holyoke College, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Forest Resources at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, with a focus on invasive forest pests.

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Holyoke College#Emerson College#Spiders#Q A#The Harvard Forest#Harvard University#Mfa#Creative Nonfiction#Environmental Studies#Forest Resources
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Oakland, TNwgnsradio.com

Oakland High School launches new IB alumni speaker series

That’s all it took for Beth Nelson and her friends to feel a sense of relief when they stood up and walked out of the auditorium at Oakland High School. Nelson admitted that she and other seniors often feel “so much pressure” on knowing where they are going to college, what they plan on majoring in “and the exact career path you’re taking.”
Oklahoma City, OKokcu.edu

Speaker series features anti-hate activist

For this year’s annual Martha Jean Lemon Distinguished Speaker Series, Oklahoma City University will host a scholar known for his work to counteract white nationalist movements and Islamophobia. Reza Aslan, an internationally renowned writer, commentator, professor, producer and religion scholar, will give a presentation titled “A World without Religion” in...
Boats & WatercraftsWicked Local

Sippican Historical Society Speaker Series: The Beetle Cat at 100

The year 2021 marks the 100th Anniversary of the Beetle Cat sailboat. This will make the Beetle Cat the oldest one design that has been continuously produced out of wood and continues to be competitively raced for the past 100 years. The boat continues to be handcrafted by true craftsmen working together using traditional methods to preserve the integrity and quality of the boat.
Chittenden County, VTvtcng.com

Education, enrichment group holds fall speaker series

Education and Enrichment for Everyone, a non-profit organization offering lifelong learning programs in Chittenden County since 1990, is holding a series of public talks this fall on a variety of current issues, Vermont history and the arts. Speakers are experienced presenters with expertise in their fields. Each lecture is immediately...
Sciencethreeforksvoice.com

Caverns Friday Summer Speakers Series: 'Cave Science: What & Why?'

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park will host a free talk entitled “Cave Science: What & Why?” on Friday, August 20, at 8 p.m. in the park’s campground amphitheater. Cavers are on the front lines of a new branch of geology, biology, physics and general science. In this talk from geologist Ethan Oleson, you will discover some state-of-the-art cave science, its future and who exactly is a cave scientist.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

3 pm Wednesday hike at Curran Wildlife Preserve, Concert and Swim

Registration is required for this activity. Meet at 37 Ryefield Road, Scituate, RI 02831 at 3 pm. Follow Ryefield Road down to the water front parking lot. We will carpool to nearby Curran Wildlife Preserve as parking is very limited there. Some trails run along the pond and worth a picture. This place is a gem. As we hike, we'll learn a little bit about how Rhode Island's land trusts came about. The history of land trusts is not what you think. After the hike, we will go to Rufino's Pizzeria where there is a lot more than just pizza. Check them out at rufinospizzeriamenu.com. You can bring your own dinner as we can eat outside.. 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Caribbean Soul Duo will perform at Hope Pond, Ryefield Road, Scituate. Bring dancing feet and a folding chair. Below is URL to access map of Curran. J L Curran Wildlife Management Area 617 Laten Knight Rd Cranston, RI - MapQuest Bring snack/hydration, bug spray. The trails are a bit rocky with a lot of roots so hiking footwear is recommended or wear thick soled sneaks with a lot of tread. If you're a swimmer, wear your bathing suit under clothes as you can swim before or during the concert. Please take Covid precautions into consideration. Throw a folding chair in your car for the concert. QUESTIONS: CALL LINDA PEASE 401-351-2234.
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

CMNH Speaker Series Features Woman Who Helped Develop COVID Vaccine

The Cleveland Museum of Natural History kicks off its four-event Centennial Speaker Series, featuring speakers who “embody the museum’s vision for the future: To explore, engage, and empower for a better tomorrow,” with a program highly relevant to today. Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett, recently appointed Assistant Professor of Immunology and...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

A Beginner’s Guide to Hiking in the White Mountains

White Mountain National Forest is one of New Hampshire’s most beloved outdoor playgrounds. Its world-class hiking, mountain biking, cycling, and fishing—not to mention Mount Washington, the Northeast’s tallest peak—draw visitors from around the world. But overuse and underpreparedness have both strained the White Mountain landscape and resulted in an increase in rescues in recent years. Before you head north to the White Mountains, consider the following hiking tips to help visitors enjoy the amazing outdoor experiences this location has to offer while also staying safe and preserving this important resource.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Beginner Backpack with Leave No Trace Focus: Crawford Notch

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join AMC Outdoor Guides on an introductory backpack. Guides will introduce backpacking skills such as backcountry travel considerations, Leave No Trace ©, camp set up and cooking. The first night is spent at the Highland Center for trip orientation and gear review before setting out on a 2-night trip to Ethan Pond perched on the edge of the Pemigewasset Wilderness. This program includes a strong focus on Leave No Trace practices. Participants will learn Leave No Trace skills and ethics as well as techniques for educating others about these low impact practices. Research has shown that practicing LNT Ethics significantly improves participant knowledge and understanding of how Leave No Trace protects the outdoor places we love. PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Learn backpacking skills: backcountry travel, LNT, navigation, backcountry cooking, and camp set up Free use of all gear and equipment for backpacking Travel through beautiful remote terrain in the White Mountains.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Let's Explore: Borderland State Park

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 3.5 to 4 hours [mid-morning to mid-afternoon] (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) Borderland State Park, straddles the town line between Easton and Sharon, hence the name. We will be hiking mostly the more remote trails of Borderland, which are less well used. Borderland is an 1800-acre State Park which was the estate of Blanche and Oakes Ames. Oakes was a descendent of the Ames Family which started the Ames Shovel Company. This company grew into the world's leading manufacturer of shovels during the period of the canal and railroad construction. Thus, the Ames had money. Lots of money. They donated the library to the town, and had it designed by H. H. Richardson, the noted American architect of the period. When they needed a railroad station so the railroad could be run to Easton, and provide easy access for their factory… not just any railroad station would do... so call H. H. again and have him design a railroad station, which they built and donated to the town. (Aside: Later in its life, when the railroad was no longer in operation through Easton, the Ames re-bought the station from the railroad and gave it to the town a second time, this time to use as the Historical Society.) When landscaping was needed, for the town center or their mansions, the call went out to Frederick Law Olmsted, who also designed the Emerald Necklace around Boston, as well as New York's Central Park. Oakes was a Harvard trained botanist, and an orchid expert. Blanche was an artist and leading feminist of the period. Although we may not see it on our hike, Borderland contains Blanche and Oakes home, a stone structure (to provide fire safety to protect Oakes research materials and Blanche's drawings) that was built c.1910. The mansion has been used for several movie sets, including the latest "Ghostbusters" film as well as "Knives Out." Weather: Thunderstorms or extreme winds will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain. So, if this sounds good, register quickly, as space is limited. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. I love helping other hikers become Leaders. (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more!) I get help, you get trained, and everyone get more hikes!
Engineeringwsu.edu

WSU engineer’s tiny robot earns world record

Néstor O. Pérez-Arancibia, Flaherty Associate Professor in Engineering in the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, has developed robots that are inspired by nature — from the world’s smallest beetle-like robot to an entirely soft robot that uses air flow and pneumatics instead of electronics to move. Pérez-Arancibia, who has...
Courier News

$6.1 million grant will establish virus research institute

FAYETTEVILLE — The National Science Foundation has awarded a $6.1 million grant to the University of Arkansas to establish a research institute focused on virology and virus ecology. Scientists will study multiple virus systems across all domains of life – Bacteria, Archaea and Eukarya. Their goal is to establish fundamental...
Oklahoma Statewdnonline.com

OSU joins international water security research effort

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State University Ag Research scientists will participate in an international effort to address water security and resource management issues across the world. The university will collaborate in the $2 million National Science Foundation grant project called the PEER2PEER Program. Managed by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering...
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Inner Backpacker: Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway Backpack III

Registration is required for this activity. This is the third in an introductory series of 3 backpacks for those who participated in the Worcester Chapter's Backpacking Workshop this past April or the 2020 session. The Monadnock-Sunapee Greenway is about 50 miles and links Mount Monadnock to Mount Sunapee winding along the Monadnock Highlands through southwestern NH. This backpack will be a 2 day one night trip from Washington NH to Mt Sunapee. This vigorous trip is about 17.5 miles and has 4000 ft of elevation gain over a number of sub-peaks then Mt Sunapee, the highest at 2743 ft.. We will hike at a moderate pace (1.5-2mph). Backpackers that have not participated in the Backpack Workshops are welcome to register but will be wait listed until 3 weeks prior to the trip when it will open up for approved participants as room allows. At the time of the hike, current covid protocols will be followed. Everyone must bring a face mask and hand sanitizer.
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

UNM College of Arts and Sciences names Chris Lippitt associate dean for research

University of New Mexico Professor Chris Lippitt was recently named the new associate dean for research in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S). Prior to this appointment, which took effect Aug. 1, Lippitt was the founding faculty coordinator of the Interdisciplinary Science Cooperative (Co-op), chair of the Co-op’s executive board, and director of the Center for Advancement of Spatial Informatics Research and Education (ASPIRE).
WorldMarywood University

Dr. Sinha Organizes International Roundtable

Sunny Sinha, Ph.D., associate professor, Marywood University School of Social Work, has had her proposal for an international roundtable discussion accepted by the Conference Committee for the 49th Annual Conference on South Asia, which will be held virtually from October 20-24, 2021. Titled “Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on South Asian Marginalized Communities,” the virtual roundtable will take place on Saturday, October 23, 2021.
Cell Phonesbctv.org

Penn State Berks Takes First Place in the Anthem AI Hackathon

Data Lions develops app to help identify risk factors for opioid abuse. The Penn State Berks Data Lions team recently took first place in the Anthem AI ‘Substance Use Disorder and Whole Health of the Person’ Hackathon, a competition to identify risk factors related to substance use, and conditions indicative of underlying substance abuse. The team took the $10,000 grand prize for their app, which gives providers and patients the information they need to make decisions rooted in prevention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy