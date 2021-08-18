3rd Wednesday Speaker Series - A Virtual Tour of Harvard Forest

Registration is required for this activity. 7-8 miles, about 3.5 to 4 hours [mid-morning to mid-afternoon] (depending, of course, on everyone's pace.) Borderland State Park, straddles the town line between Easton and Sharon, hence the name. We will be hiking mostly the more remote trails of Borderland, which are less well used. Borderland is an 1800-acre State Park which was the estate of Blanche and Oakes Ames. Oakes was a descendent of the Ames Family which started the Ames Shovel Company. This company grew into the world's leading manufacturer of shovels during the period of the canal and railroad construction. Thus, the Ames had money. Lots of money. They donated the library to the town, and had it designed by H. H. Richardson, the noted American architect of the period. When they needed a railroad station so the railroad could be run to Easton, and provide easy access for their factory… not just any railroad station would do... so call H. H. again and have him design a railroad station, which they built and donated to the town. (Aside: Later in its life, when the railroad was no longer in operation through Easton, the Ames re-bought the station from the railroad and gave it to the town a second time, this time to use as the Historical Society.) When landscaping was needed, for the town center or their mansions, the call went out to Frederick Law Olmsted, who also designed the Emerald Necklace around Boston, as well as New York's Central Park. Oakes was a Harvard trained botanist, and an orchid expert. Blanche was an artist and leading feminist of the period. Although we may not see it on our hike, Borderland contains Blanche and Oakes home, a stone structure (to provide fire safety to protect Oakes research materials and Blanche's drawings) that was built c.1910. The mansion has been used for several movie sets, including the latest "Ghostbusters" film as well as "Knives Out." Weather: Thunderstorms or extreme winds will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. Rain? That's why you will always bring a raincoat. We won't cancel because of rain. So, if this sounds good, register quickly, as space is limited. Note: Boston Local Walks Committee is always looking for new Leaders and Co-Leaders to help run hikes and take us to places you know. (Or want to learn.) If you are interested in helping out, so you can learn to be a Leader, and we can all have even more hikes; just let me know. I love helping other hikers become Leaders. (And if you are helping me run my hikes, it makes it easier for me, so I can run more!) I get help, you get trained, and everyone get more hikes!