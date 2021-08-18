3rd Wednesday Speaker Series - A Virtual Tour of Harvard Forest
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Join us for guided exploration and Q&A opportunities as we take a virtual tour of the Harvard Forest, Harvard University's outdoor laboratory and classroom, with Greta VanScoy and Clarisse Hart. Located in nearby Petersham, MA, the Harvard Forest has served as a center for research and education in forest ecology and conservation since 1907. Over the course of this tour, we will discuss several long-term research projects, including carbon research in forest air and soils, major drivers of forest change with emphasis on climate change and invasive insects, a "mega-plot" forest dynamics monitoring plot, and the Harvard Forest Witness Tree, the oldest known living organism on social media. Greta VanScoy coordinates educational tours, assists with field research, and manages a team of volunteers at Harvard Forest, a department of Harvard University. She has over 20 years of experience in field-oriented research studying both plants and animals. Prior to working at Harvard Forest, she participated in research projects based in the Pacific Northwest, upper Midwest, Southern California, and New England. For the past decade, she has worked in southern New England, primarily monitoring small mammal populations and conducting forest inventories. Greta has a BS in Zoology from Michigan State University. For over a decade, Clarisse Hart has directed education and outreach programs at Harvard Forest, a department of Harvard University and a Long-Term Ecological Research site. She has chaired national working groups on higher education, science communication, and diversity & inclusion for the U.S. Long-Term Ecological Research Network, and she co-founded the Science Communication & Engagement section of the Ecological Society of America. Prior to her work in science engagement, she was a field technician studying community dynamics of spiders, carnivorous plants, and humpback whales (though not simultaneously). She has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction Writing from Emerson College and a BA in Environmental Studies from Mount Holyoke College, and is currently pursuing a PhD in Forest Resources at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst, with a focus on invasive forest pests.activities.outdoors.org
Comments / 0