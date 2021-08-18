Special Weather Statement issued for Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Union by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-18 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-18 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania. Target Area: Montour; Northumberland; Snyder; Union A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Northumberland, eastern Snyder, northwestern Montour and eastern Union Counties through 500 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Fremont, moving north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Sunbury, Milton, Lewisburg, Selinsgrove, Northumberland, Mifflinburg, Winfield, Watsontown, Shamokin Dam, Linntown, Hummels Wharf, Middleburg, New Columbia, Montandon, Kreamer, Port Trevorton, Penns Creek, Richfield, Mount Pleasant Mills and Kratzerville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPHalerts.weather.gov
