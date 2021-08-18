20s/30s Browning Woods Trail after work hike

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for the 16th year of this popular series. We hike at a moderate pace for 2 to 3 hours in the Blue Hills reservation every Thursday evening. This is a great way to end your day, get outside, strengthen your hiking legs, and socialize with a nice group of people. Register once for the series and you will get a weekly email with the location where we will be meeting. Come for one Thursday or come for them all. Appropriate hiking clothes and a small backpack are required. Hiking shoes or other functional footwear are required (no work shoes or gym shoes). We hike until sunset so you must bring a headlamp in case we end up hiking out after dark. The latest (as of May 29) Mask advisory from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is all unvaccinated residents to continue to wear masks in indoor settings and when they can't socially distance. Often on our hikes we may not be able to maintain a social distance of 6 feet apart.