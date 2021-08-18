20s/30s Browning Woods Trail after work hike
Registration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett YM on a hike through Browning Woods Trail in South Kingstown. Hikers can expect some elevation gain and rough terrain. Remains from the Browning Woods farm foundation can be seen along the trail; total distance is roughly 2.5 miles. Please bring: water bug spray head lamp Event is limited to 7 hikers. Afterwards, hikers are welcome to gather at the Rathskeller just 3 minutes up the road.activities.outdoors.org
