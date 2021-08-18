Cancel
Lifestyle

20s/30s Browning Woods Trail after work hike

outdoors.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join the Narragansett YM on a hike through Browning Woods Trail in South Kingstown. Hikers can expect some elevation gain and rough terrain. Remains from the Browning Woods farm foundation can be seen along the trail; total distance is roughly 2.5 miles. Please bring: water bug spray head lamp Event is limited to 7 hikers. Afterwards, hikers are welcome to gather at the Rathskeller just 3 minutes up the road.

Only In Rhode Island

Follow This Abandoned Railroad Trail For One Of The Most Unique Hikes In Rhode Island

The Ocean State is packed full of absolutely beautiful trails for hiking and biking. We may be small but no one has ever said we aren’t scenic. Rhode Island also used to have a lot more trains running through it, which means now we are left with some gorgeous abandoned railroad trails to follow and explore. One that we really enjoy is the Washington Secondary Rail Trail.
Beyond the Obsidian Trail - Wonderful Hike in the Three Sisters Wilderness

We hiked the Obsidian Trail for the first time last year and really enjoyed the beauty of this trail which starts in the Willamette National Forest and traverses through the Three Sisters Wilderness. The photos do not replicate the interesting experience of sunlight reflecting off the sharp obsidian pebbles and larger stones seen in portions of the hike.
Only In New Jersey

Explore A Rock Cave And Hike Past A Lake On This Moderate New Jersey Trail

One massive perk of living in New Jersey? There are so many amazing hiking spots in the state. One hike we love in particular has plenty of cool features (views, a lake, a rock cave), and also gets your heart pumping. Located in Butler, New Jersey, we’d recommend the Silas Condict Park White Trail if […] The post Explore A Rock Cave And Hike Past A Lake On This Moderate New Jersey Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
Hiking Heart Lake Trail In Mammoth

Mammoth Lakes is known for having some of the best hiking trails in California. There are endless day hikes to explore and adventures to be had in Mammoth!. The Heart Lake Trail is a secluded wilderness trail in Mammoth that is short in the distance and rarely crowded. This hike leads to an alpine lake that’s shaped like a heart with an option to go on a quick detour to a historic mining settlement in the forest.
9th Street Trails Hiking Trails

Six Pack Outdoors is improving a commonly used trail just north of Medi-Park. What was once called Hobo Hills has been used for hiking and biking for several years but will now be called 9th Street Trails and will be a 5 mile trail. The trail is open to the...
3 pm Wednesday hike at Curran Wildlife Preserve, Concert and Swim

Registration is required for this activity. Meet at 37 Ryefield Road, Scituate, RI 02831 at 3 pm. Follow Ryefield Road down to the water front parking lot. We will carpool to nearby Curran Wildlife Preserve as parking is very limited there. Some trails run along the pond and worth a picture. This place is a gem. As we hike, we'll learn a little bit about how Rhode Island's land trusts came about. The history of land trusts is not what you think. After the hike, we will go to Rufino's Pizzeria where there is a lot more than just pizza. Check them out at rufinospizzeriamenu.com. You can bring your own dinner as we can eat outside.. 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Caribbean Soul Duo will perform at Hope Pond, Ryefield Road, Scituate. Bring dancing feet and a folding chair. Below is URL to access map of Curran. J L Curran Wildlife Management Area 617 Laten Knight Rd Cranston, RI - MapQuest Bring snack/hydration, bug spray. The trails are a bit rocky with a lot of roots so hiking footwear is recommended or wear thick soled sneaks with a lot of tread. If you're a swimmer, wear your bathing suit under clothes as you can swim before or during the concert. Please take Covid precautions into consideration. Throw a folding chair in your car for the concert. QUESTIONS: CALL LINDA PEASE 401-351-2234.
TRAIL TRACE THE BLUE HILLS HIKE, AUGUST 19, 6-8:30PM

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. Join us for the 16th year of this popular series. We hike at a moderate pace for 2 to 3 hours in the Blue Hills reservation every Thursday evening. This is a great way to end your day, get outside, strengthen your hiking legs, and socialize with a nice group of people. Register once for the series and you will get a weekly email with the location where we will be meeting. Come for one Thursday or come for them all. Appropriate hiking clothes and a small backpack are required. Hiking shoes or other functional footwear are required (no work shoes or gym shoes). We hike until sunset so you must bring a headlamp in case we end up hiking out after dark. The latest (as of May 29) Mask advisory from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health is all unvaccinated residents to continue to wear masks in indoor settings and when they can't socially distance. Often on our hikes we may not be able to maintain a social distance of 6 feet apart.
10 Handicap Accessible Hiking Trails in WNY

As we approach the peak of summer, we are reminded that there are plenty of things to do outside to cherish the warm weather months in Buffalo & WNY. Hiking is the perfect activity to appreciate the essence of the outdoors- fresh air and beautiful scenery. With our handicap readers in mind, we’ve compiled a list of hikes that are accessible to all. While our mission first and foremost is to provide a handicap accessible hiking guide, the requirements translate exceptionally well to those looking for stroller-friendly trails as well.
Canoe&Kayak, QW, St Regis area in the Adirondacks, wilderness trip

Registration is required for this activity. Last year, we had so much fun in the St. Regis area, so let's return to it again! We will put in on Thursday morning at Little Clear pond - accessible from route 30; paddle to the far North end, then portage (this is not a long portage) to Green Pond to the NE and make camp there. From there, we will do day trips on the following days. We will paddle to the Upper St. Regis Lake through Little Long Pond and Bear Pond. The trip is limited to 8 people, so please register early.
5 Family-Friendly Hiking Trails in Acadia National Park

This 284-foot-high granite gobbet at the mouth of Somes Sound is a great place to introduce kids to more rigorous hiking: the hill’s steep southern ascent is eased by terraced trail work, and it’s so short (just over a quarter mile) that kids barely have time to whine before they summit. A treeless ridge offers dazzling views up and down the long, narrow fjärd (similar to a fjord, but not as steep and deep) and south to island-dotted Frenchman Bay. From there, it’s an easy descent to Valley Cove, which sits at the foot of a sheer cliff favored by nesting peregrine falcons, followed by a stroll back to the trailhead via Valley Cove Fire Road. The forest floor here is strewn with lilies of the valley, bunchberries, starflowers, and other woodland flowers. 1.5-mile loop from the Flying Mountain trailhead, near the end of Fernald Point Rd., Southwest Harbor.
12 great trails in Colorado for hiking with dogs

It’s no secret that dogs can be some of the best hiking companions around. Here are 12 dog-friendly trails located in Colorado known for featuring water sources, shade, and more to explore with your four-legged friend. Editor’s Note: Remember – not every dog is built to hike and not every...
Vermont’s 7 best hiking trails

Lush with hardwood forests that turn a rainbow of colors in spring and fall, splashed wildflowers and striped with autumn leaves. Vermont is made for hikers. Jump in lakes, ponds or waterfalls to cool off. And you’re never far from town at hike's end. The localvore movement started in Vermont, and the state has more artisan cheesemakers per capita than anywhere else in the U.S., as well as a vibrant microbrew and micro spirits scene. So there’s always a tasty reward waiting when you’re out of the woods.
Hike to Zealand Falls Hut

Registration is required for this activity. Come join us on a beautiful hike to Zealand Falls hut! This hike is aimed at beginners or anyone who is returning to hiking after some time off. Pace will be slow to moderate, with ample time for breaks, photos, and selfies! This hike is about 2.7 miles each way, for a round trip of about 5.4 miles. There is very little elevation gain for most of the hike, while the last quarter mile up and down from the hut is steeper (similar to climbing a staircase). Highlights include many water crossings (most bridged), one long bridge over a beaver swamp, several lakes, and the opportunity to view Zealand Falls from several different elevations. We will have lunch at our destination, Zealand Falls hut, where there is a stunning view into Zealand Notch from the porch, as well as the falls to explore. Rain date is Sunday August 22. This gorgeous hike is an excellent introduction to hiking in the White Mountains. Please feel free to contact the hike leader with any questions.
A Beginner’s Guide to Hiking in the White Mountains

White Mountain National Forest is one of New Hampshire’s most beloved outdoor playgrounds. Its world-class hiking, mountain biking, cycling, and fishing—not to mention Mount Washington, the Northeast’s tallest peak—draw visitors from around the world. But overuse and underpreparedness have both strained the White Mountain landscape and resulted in an increase in rescues in recent years. Before you head north to the White Mountains, consider the following hiking tips to help visitors enjoy the amazing outdoor experiences this location has to offer while also staying safe and preserving this important resource.
20s/30s Wolf Hill Hike

Registration is required for this activity. Join the AMC Narragansett 20s/30s (20-40 year olds) for 5-6 mile hike through beautiful Wolf Hill Nature Preserve in Smithfield, RI. Only 20 minutes from Providence this preserve has good sized hills, dense woods, views of providence, and a large waterfall. Hikers must have hiked similar distances recently (or maintain a comparable exercise routine) and be able to maintain moderate pace. Hikers must bring at least 2 liters of water, snacks, and wear hiking boots or running shoes with good tread.

