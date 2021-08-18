CANCELLED/RE-SCHEDULED - McLean Game Refuge, Granby, Easy
Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Zellene's hike below is cancelled due to uncertain weather. It is re-scheduled for next Tuesday, August 24th. About 4 miles in the shady, pretty woods of the game refuge. Terrain is flat on woods road. We will walk by scenic Trout Pond, perhaps viewing the resident great blue heron, and passing by Senator McLean's little cabin. This is an in and out hike, so you may turn around at any time. We may see summer birds and varieties of mushrooms that grow near the trail. Possible lunch after at Cambridge Brew Pub nearby. Also nearby is Bushy Hill orchard where fruit and baked goods are available. Meet at 10:00 AM at the parking lot on Rte. 10 in Granby. Directions: From the north, at the intersection of Rtes. 20 and 10 in Granby center, take Rte. 10 south to entrance on the right. From the south, take Rte. 10 north from Simsbury to entrance on the left. Excessive heat/humidity will cancel.activities.outdoors.org
