Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Goodbye FastPass and MaxPass, hello Disney Genie. Disney parks overhaul ride reservations

By Eve Chen, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Walt Disney World and Disneyland are changing the way guests experience the parks by getting rid of their FastPass, FastPass+ and MaxPass reservation systems, which have been out of commission throughout the pandemic .

This fall, both resorts will introduce a free new planning tool called Disney Genie .

"Disney Genie will personalize their Disney day, allowing guests to spend less time planning and waiting and more time doing the things they love," Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a statement.

While the free service will allow guests to join virtual queues , Disney Genie will not grant guests access to shorter lines like the FastPasses previously included with the price of admission.

Going forward, guests will have to pay for that perk through two new services: Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lanes.

►Disney World's 'very merriest' Christmas: This year's holiday party will be one its most expensive yet

New Disney Star War hotel: Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser stay will cost more than a mortgage

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRCzn_0bVaP4KH00
Disney Genie will replace Walt Disney World's FastPass and Disneyland's MaxPass ride reservation systems this fall. The Walt Disney Company

What's included with Disney Genie

Every park visitor will have access to Disney Genie though the My Disney Experience and Disneyland mobile apps.

One of its highly-touted features is the ability to create custom itineraries for guests.

"Just tell Disney Genie what you want to do and it will do the planning for you," a Disney Park press release said, noting that the tool aims to "take the guesswork out of 'what's next.'"

Guests can also use Disney Genie to join virtual queues, see current and forecasted attraction wait times, mobile order food, make reservations at restaurants and more.

There's even a virtual assistant to help along the way.

►Where masks are required: Disney World changes face mask policy again

What's included with Disney Genie+

What Disney Genie won't do is help guests cut any lines. That's where Disney Genie+ comes in.

Disney Genie+ will allow guests to snag the next available entry time at 40 attractions at Disney World and 15 attractions at Disneyland. Those include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Big Thunder Mountain and Haunted Mansion. Guests may select one attraction at a time throughout the course of the day.

Additionally, Disneyland guests will get unlimited PhotoPass downloads. Disney World guests will get access to exclusive augmented reality photo filters.

Guests at both resorts will also have access to behind-the-scenes audio experiences throughout the park.

Disney Genie+ costs $15 per person per day at Disney World and $20 per person per day at Disneyland.

Not so scary after all: After-hours Halloween events return to Disney World, Disneyland this year

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ET19_0bVaP4KH00
The Magic Kingdom's iconic Cinderella Castle recently underwent a royal makeover with a new color scheme. Matt Stroshane, The Walt Disney Company

What's included with Lightning Lanes

Not even Disney Genie+ can snag an earlier spot at some of the parks' most popular rides, like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Disney World's Magic Kingdom and Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland's California Adventure.

However, guests can buy their way into new Lightning Lanes.

Pricing has not been released, and it's yet known what other attractions will offer this paid option.

What is known is guests are limited to two Lighting Lanes per day, and they can't schedule them way in advance. All guests will need to wait until the day of their park visit to purchase Lightning Lane entry, including Disney resorts guests, Annual PassHolders and Magic Key holders.

Of course, guests can still wait in line for free. All Disney World and Disneyland rides will continue to offer either traditional or virtual queues.

What are Magic Key passes: Disneyland announces new program to replace annual passes

Disney after dark: 9 Disney World attractions that are better at night

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Goodbye FastPass and MaxPass, hello Disney Genie. Disney parks overhaul ride reservations

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

224K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fastpass#Fastpasses#Lightning Lanes#New Disney Star War#Walt Disney World#Photopass#Lighting Lanes#Passholders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
Lifestylekennythepirate.com

Disney closed this restaurant today with no advanced warning

Guests who are hoping to dine at one restaurant on Disney World property may be surprised to see it is closed with no advanced warning. Has this ever happened to you?. Disney’s Contemporary Resort is currently undergoing a major refurbishment. The rooms are receiving an Incredibles re-theme, and even the lobby area is receiving work.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Costs for a Family of 4 to do Disney World at Christmas

Christmas time is a wonderful but expensive time to be at Disney World!. Today, we’re looking at how much it would cost for a family of four to visit Disney World during Christmastime this year!. For this article, we’ll calculate the cost for a family of four with two adults,...
Travelkennythepirate.com

All Outdoor Disney World Attractions are Now Closed

Several Disney World attractions are closed as bad weather moves in to the Central Florida area. What do you like to do on a rainy day at Disney?. Showers and thunder have made their way to Disney World today, July 27. Rain is common throughout the summer months. However, the weather today is affecting many attractions.
Travelallears.net

Has Disney World Become Too Expensive?

If you’re thinking about planning a trip to Disney World there are a lot of things you have to take into account like Park Pass reservations, the number of days you want to stay, Advanced Dining Reservations, and more. But the one big thing that will factor into most of...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Guest died after riding Disney’s Spaceship Earth, theme park injury report says

A 58-year-old man with an undisclosed pre-existing condition passed out and later died after riding the slow-moving dark ride Spaceship Earth at Epcot in late May, an injury report released by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services revealed. The man’s death is the first linked to a Florida theme park reported to the agency since June 2018, when a 70-year-old man with a ...
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Closing A Loophole That Let Some Guests On Rides Multiple Times

When you go to Walt Disney World it's difficult to not spend most of your time standing in lines. Especially now, with the lack of FastPass+, you just have no other choice but to wait in the standby line for every attraction. While every attraction at Disney World has a line for FastPass+, that space is basically only used now for disabled people who can't stand in long lines or for the Rider Switch-- which is designed to allow people in the same party to go on a ride when there is somebody in their party who can't or chooses not to go without having to wait in line twice. Previously, it was possible for some members of a party to use this system to go on a ride twice in a row, but a rule change has seemingly closed that loophole.
LifestylePosted by
CinemaBlend

Disney World Is Permanently Closing A Disney Springs Location That Barely Had A Chance To Open

On August 12, 2019 Walt Disney World opened a brand new location at Disney Springs, the resort's massive shopping and dining marketplace. The NBA Experience was a joint venture between Disney and the National Basketball Association that promised to be the sort of place that any fan of the game would want to visit. While the grand opening just over two years ago pulled out all the stops, the location was only open for seven months before the global pandemic forced it to close along with the rest of Disney World. However, when the rest of the resort reopened, the NBA Experience did not, and Disney has now confirmed the NBA experience is closed for good.
Travelfox5ny.com

PHOTOS: Kids swim in flooded streets at Disney's Magic Kingdom

ORLANDO, Fla. - A rainy day at a theme park can sometimes ruin the fun for some guests, but not when you're a kid at Disney's Magic Kingdom!. Cassie Claire Chase shared photos and video with FOX 35 News of the flooded streets at the theme park on Thursday after a storm rolled through. Instead of huddling under whatever covering they could find, kids took advantage of the new ‘water park.’
Lifestyleluxurylaunches.com

Costing a whopping $6,000 for a family stay – Disney’s new Star Wars hotel in Orlando is even more expensive than staying at the Burj Al Arab.

Do you remember the definition of fun? The pandemic has sucked the fun out of our lives for nearly the past two years, and we want to redeem it. The best possible way to bring fun back with a bang is by booking yourself into Disney’s immersive Star Wars experience, a two-day adventure aboard the Galactic Starcruiser that’s set to open at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando next year. Star Wars fans are one step closer to living out their space adventure dreams aboard the new Galactic Starcruiser, but it’s going to cost a lot of money to visit the galaxies in Florida! Disney’s new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel fully immersive, all-inclusive multi-day experiences like they’re on a life-size starship.
Animalsaudacy.com

WATCH: Disney World gorilla hurls poo projectiles at park-goers

In a post captioned “Crappy day at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom,” TikTok user @lovindisworld shared a moment where a gorilla defecated in its hand and then threw it at the onlookers. Listen to your favorite News/Talk station now on Audacy. The poo projectile luckily missed the TikToker as they sidestepped...
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Forgo the $33,000 Fee, Disney Will Pay You to Enter the Coveted Club 33

There are a few places at the Disney Parks that are highly coveted. Whether you are visiting your favorite attraction or entering an iconic area such as Cinderella’s Royal Table at Cinderella Castle, Disney is full of special areas that allow Guests to feel a little more magical. For many...
TravelInside the Magic

THREE Fan-Favorite Rides Close at Magic Kingdom Park Opening

This morning, Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park opened at 8 a.m. EST, and three fan-favorite rides promptly closed due to unexpected problems. Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover are facing downtime today. WDW Stats on Twitter confirmed the closures. First, at 8 a.m....
Lifestylewdwinfo.com

Is Disney Pushing Out Guests in Their Golden Years with Tech-Heavy Experiences?

As someone in their mid-thirties, I have grown up in the thick of evolving technology. The concept of there always being a new development, capability or update isn't foreign to me, nor will it ever be to my children and those of the next generations. As the Disney parks have incorporated more technology into their experiences, we have quickly picked up the ins and outs of new systems to get what we want faster using our home computers and smartphones. But as Disney parks transition from these being optional processes to being a procedure required to access new attractions and experiences, I can't help but wonder if they are leaving guests in their golden years behind.
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Exclusive Disney Dining Spot Closing Indefinitely In Just Weeks!

On August 2, Disney announced that it would soon be releasing more information on what is being called the Magic Key program — a program that many are assuming will be taking the place of Disney’s shuttered Annual Pass Program. It appears that, possibly in response to the new program details being released, a popular Disneyland spot available only to Legacy Passholders is shutting down indefinitely.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Mother on Flight From Disney World Told to “Glue” Mask to Child’s Face

Southwest Airlines has come under fire after a mother was told to “glue” a face mask to her child’s face on a flight out of Orlando International Airport (MCO). On August 12, the Virginia Beach-based Cleek family was returning home from a Walt Disney World Resort Vacation on Southwest Airlines. After they boarded their flight, they had an experience no parent wants to have during the pandemic era — their two-year-old daughter, Drew, did not want to wear her face mask.
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Attraction Abruptly Stops as Guests Escape From Ride Vehicle

At Disney World, it is important to know that although the main goal is for every Guest to have a magical and memorable day, they must always follow the rules and adhere to Disney’s safety guidelines. Since Walt Disney World is private property, they can make their own rules and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy