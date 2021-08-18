Cancel
3 pm Wednesday hike at Curran Wildlife Preserve, Concert and Swim

outdoors.org
 11 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. Meet at 37 Ryefield Road, Scituate, RI 02831 at 3 pm. Follow Ryefield Road down to the water front parking lot. We will carpool to nearby Curran Wildlife Preserve as parking is very limited there. Some trails run along the pond and worth a picture. This place is a gem. As we hike, we'll learn a little bit about how Rhode Island's land trusts came about. The history of land trusts is not what you think. After the hike, we will go to Rufino's Pizzeria where there is a lot more than just pizza. Check them out at rufinospizzeriamenu.com. You can bring your own dinner as we can eat outside.. 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm Caribbean Soul Duo will perform at Hope Pond, Ryefield Road, Scituate. Bring dancing feet and a folding chair. Below is URL to access map of Curran. J L Curran Wildlife Management Area 617 Laten Knight Rd Cranston, RI - MapQuest Bring snack/hydration, bug spray. The trails are a bit rocky with a lot of roots so hiking footwear is recommended or wear thick soled sneaks with a lot of tread. If you're a swimmer, wear your bathing suit under clothes as you can swim before or during the concert. Please take Covid precautions into consideration. Throw a folding chair in your car for the concert. QUESTIONS: CALL LINDA PEASE 401-351-2234.

activities.outdoors.org

