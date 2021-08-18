Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

7 Foods to Heal Your Thyroid

By Lisa Turner
Clean Eating
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs your thyroid making you fat, sad and tired? It’s possible. It’s estimated that as many as 27 million people suffer from a thyroid condition – mostly from an underactive thyroid condition called hypothyroidism. Some studies show that even mild thyroid impairment may result in cognitive impairment. The thyroid is...

www.cleaneatingmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thyroid Hormones#Thyroid Disease#Vitamin A#Vegan#Flank Steak Wakame Crepes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Brazil
Related
NutritionMedicineNet.com

What Is the Healthiest Food for Your Heart?

Your diet plays a huge role in keeping your heart healthy. But while certain foods have nutrients that can reduce your risk of heart disease, it’s important to eat a variety of foods, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and fish. Here are 7 heart-healthy foods that should be worked into...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Woman's World

Taking Too Much of This Popular Vitamin Can Cause Liver Damage, Bone Thinning, and Hair Loss

As we get older, many of us are doing our best to eat a healthy diet. Getting the right vitamins and nutrients every day can not only help you feel your best, but also help you live longer. If you’re taking supplements, though, things can get a little tricky. According to health experts, more isn’t always better when it comes to certain nutrients. In fact, taking too much vitamin A has been shown to cause a slew of health problems.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
Weight Lossspring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Fast Weight Loss

Up to half the world’s population may be deficient in this vitamin. Certain vitamins have repeatedly been linked by research to weight loss. Dieters with higher levels of vitamin D in their system lose more weight, research has found. People on a diet with higher vitamin D levels lost 20...
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Watermelon, Says Dietitian

When it comes to much-hyped super fruits, you might automatically think of blueberries, cranberries, or cherries—not watermelon. However, this hot-weather, fan fave has surprising health benefits that most other fruits can't provide. (Read more: What Happens to Your Body When You Eat Watermelon.) Watermelon (Citrulus lantus) boasts many essential nutrients...
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Surprising Side Effects of Taking Vitamin D Supplements After 50

One day we are trucking along enjoying our youth. And then one day we wake up in our 50s, and we find creaks, cracks, and other feelings that we never experienced before. Unfortunately, as our age increases, our risk for developing certain health conditions like osteoporosis, cancer, and hypertension increase as well. In other words, a 50-year-old body is very different than a 20-year-old body. And because of this, taking certain supplements may result in some surprising effects once we reach a certain age. (Related: Best Supplements for People Over 50, Say Nutrition Experts.)
Tiffin, OHfoodsafetynews.com

Potato chip recall due to Salmonella fears

Ballreich Snack Food Co. in Tiffin, Ohio, has recalled its 1.5oz, 2.75oz, and 7oz packages of BAR-B-Q Potato Chips due to potential contamination with Salmonella. The recalled BAR-B-Q seasoned Potato Chips were distributed regional at retails and convenience stores within Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, and Central Ohio and around Southern, MI, and Northeast, Indiana.
LifestylePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Drink to Reduce Inflammation, According to a Dietitian

Inflammation can come about in all kinds of ways—sore muscles, pain and stiffness in your joints, and even chronic inflammation has been linked to different diseases, according to Harvard Health. While eating an anti-inflammatory diet is important for reducing the risk of different chronic diseases—like cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and more—there is one drink in particular that can help reduce inflammation right away, and that's tart cherry juice.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy