Canoe&Kayak, QW, St Regis area in the Adirondacks, wilderness trip

outdoors.org
 5 days ago

Registration is required for this activity. Last year, we had so much fun in the St. Regis area, so let's return to it again! We will put in on Thursday morning at Little Clear pond - accessible from route 30; paddle to the far North end, then portage (this is not a long portage) to Green Pond to the NE and make camp there. From there, we will do day trips on the following days. We will paddle to the Upper St. Regis Lake through Little Long Pond and Bear Pond. The trip is limited to 8 people, so please register early.

activities.outdoors.org

