Canoe&Kayak, QW, St Regis area in the Adirondacks, wilderness trip

Registration is required for this activity. Paddle-Packing in this case means paddling several miles upstream from Wakely Dam on the Cedar River Flow to an area that is close to the the Northville-Placid Trail. From there we will backpack on a one night trip south to Cedar Lakes and return to Wakely Dam. This is a collaboration between the NY/NoJ and Potomac Chapters of the AMC and is an effort at inter activity collaboration with the Paddlng and Backpacking committees represented. The trip consists of a 5 mile upstream paddle on Friday, a 6 mile backpack on Saturday, a return 6 mile backpack on Sunday and final 5 mile downstream paddle on Monday. Total of 22 miles. The links have photos of the water conditions when it is not very windy. Please note that this is a scouting trip for the leaders who have not paddled that portion of the route before. Leaders will arrive Thursday afternoon for an extra night out due to the early start time on Friday. Life jackets for the paddling required as are bear canisters or Ursacks for the backpacking. In the event that social distancing (6 feet) cannot be maintained during this activity, every participant must have a suitable medical or cloth mask made of two layers of fabric with them which covers their nose and mouth that they can use. Moderate: Fitness level and/or past experience to sustain the activity at a moderate pace is required. Expect to be active up to 4-6 hours per day. Reasonable breaks in the action. The paddling rating would be considered Easy due to it being flatwater with no portages. This trip is suitable for those with some previous backpacking experience in good physical condition.