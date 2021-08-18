Canoe&Kayak, QW, St Regis area in the Adirondacks, wilderness trip

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Join AMC Outdoor Guides on an attempt to summit New England's highest peak, Mount Washington. At 6,288' the "rock pile" towers over the surrounding peaks and should be on everyone's bucket list. A challenging and spectacular peak, Mt. Washington is often underestimated due to its relatively low elevation and short mileage. But its extreme weather, rocky terrain, and exposure to the element rivals peaks twice its elevation. Mt. Washington is notorious for its extreme weather, including the highest surface wind speed ever recorded by man, 231 mph! At 4.2 miles one way, this will be an exciting and challenging hike. Round trip distance approximately 9 miles, varies based on trails taken on the hike down. This trip involves difficult hiking on steep, rocky terrain. Weather can change quickly and become quite cold and windy above treeline. Participants should be in good hiking shape, have proper hiking boots and clothing and be prepared for an alpine adventure! There is no guarantee the group will reach the summit. AMC Guides will decide if a summit attempt can be made based on weather and other safety conditions. Participants must be able to hike up and down the mountain, a ride via the Mount Washington Auto Road can not be guaranteed.
Comments / 0