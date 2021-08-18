Acupuncture Program
NY College of Health Professions > Acupuncture Program. New York College of Health Professions Graduate School of Oriental Medicine offers a 145 credit, nine trimester, Acupuncture Program. Students graduate with a Bachelor of Professional Studies/ Master of Science degree in Health Sciences/ Acupuncture. This Acupuncture program was the first in New York to be approved by the State Education Department and is accredited by the Accreditation Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (ACAOM), the recognized accrediting agency for the approval of programs preparing acupuncture practitioners. Graduates of this program are eligible to sit for the board exams administered by the National Certification Commissions for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM). Graduates from the program for acupuncture are qualified to take the exams in Acupuncture with Point Location, Foundations of Oriental Medicine, and Biomedicine.www.nycollege.edu
