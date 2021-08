Small bags that you can wear around your waist or across your torso are great for everyday-carry, as they can free up your pants pockets from a lot of things that would otherwise weigh them down. They can hold a good variety of stuff, from multi-tools and pocket knives to power banks and Bluetooth controllers, allowing you to use them, regardless of the EDC loadout you prefer packing. If you primarily use an EDC pouch to carry a Switch and its related gaming accessories, though, you might want to consider picking up the Timbuk2 x Astro Gaming CS03 Crossbody Sling instead.