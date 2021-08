If there’s one thing you can always count on John Oliver for, it’s picking you up when you’re feeling down. Sure, anti-vaxxers and the rise of variants are going to prolong this pandemic for the foreseeable future, and yeah, the UN basically just confirmed that we’ve fucked our climate for good, but hey, remember the opioid crisis? Well, it’s as bad as it’s ever been, Oliver is here to remind us, and the people responsible will pretty much never face any substantial consequences for it. Thanks for getting our mind off that other stuff, John!