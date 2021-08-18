We wouldn’t KID you! Get your chaturanga on with goat yoga

Let's be clear, as pack animals, all dogs have an inherent sense of loyalty to their pack and crave love, companionship, and security. Yet, some dog breeds are known for being hyperfocused on one human or the entire family. Loyal dog breeds just might be the perfect fit for first-time owners who are looking for a devoted companion. Some dogs on our list are known for being super affectionate, while other dog breeds take pride in guarding their family. The most loyal dog breeds are the ones that are always by your side, no matter what life brings you. Though our list is by no means conclusive, here some of our favorites tell you about themselves in their own words.