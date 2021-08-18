The Integrated Health Center
NY College of Health Professions > The Integrated Health Center. The professional family health clinic of New York College of Health Professions, one of the largest and most renowned out-patient Holistic facilities in the United States, has been recognized as a pioneer in providing integrative health care for patients of all ages, from infants to the elderly. Since 1976, the Center in Syosset has served as a model for Holistic health care, using minimally invasive, natural and preventive therapies that combine 5,000 year old Chinese healing practices with more modern methods of Western medicine, to treat the “whole” person.www.nycollege.edu
Comments / 0