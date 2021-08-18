The Integrated Health Center

Community Health Centers, often referred to as federally qualified health centers or FQHCs, are major providers of comprehensive primary healthcare in the state of New Jersey. They are funded and qualified by the federal government, and provide care to the most underserved citizens in the state. They are specifically tailored to the physical, psychosocial, nutritional and health education needs of each of their communities, and possess a variety of unique qualities which distinguish them from other healthcare providers, such as having unique hours, sliding fee scales, mobile clinics, and more.