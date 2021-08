Halloween Horror Nights 2021 is almost upon us, and Universal Orlando has revealed the remaining mazes, scare zones, and shows for this year’s event. “Welcome to SCarey: Horror in the Heartland” – Step into the notorious Halloween Horror Nights town of Carey and relive its most horrifying haunts over the past 30 year. Guests will be transported back to the shady township of Carey and enter familiar settings that will leave fans shrieking from nostalgia and horror. From the ghastly cave of vampires from The Hive, the decrepit attic of Dead End and the disturbing Meetz Meats human deli from Leave it to Cleaver, they’ll find no escape from the evil of Carey once and for all.