Cass County, MI

Pokagon Band elects new tribal council members

By Submitted
Niles Daily Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOWAGIAC — The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians recently announced the election of its new Tribal Council Members who were sworn in during a ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 14. Rebecca J. Richards has been elected Tribal Chairwoman, Sam Morseau has been elected Secretary, Mark Topash has been elected Member At Large, and Barbara Ann Warren has been elected Elders Representative. Chairwoman Richards placed first in a race that prominently featured three female candidates and has become the first female Chairwoman of the Pokagon Band since the Tribe received its federal restoration in 1994.

