Natural Resources Needs Assessment Survey
Approximately one-third of Missouri (15.2 million acres) is forested and private citizens own roughly 85 percent of those lands. Unfortunately, only one out of every ten of these landowners actively manage their woodlands. An unmanaged woodland is like a garden left to fend for itself… sick and dying plants (trees) as a result of overcrowding; infested with weeds (invasive species); and reduced yields (wood products). The end result are watersheds incapable of providing clean water, landscapes unable to adequately provide food and cover for wildlife, and fewer harvestable trees to support rural economies.www.phelpscountyfocus.com
