Natural Resources Needs Assessment Survey

LUSK – One of the first of its kind, the Niobrara County Commissioners and the Niobrara Conservation District recently adopted a joint Natural Resources Management Plan which is necessary in protecting the land in Niobrara County from federal actions. Y2 Consulting and Falen - Budd Law Office aided the two local government entities in drafting a legally sound document that also includes the custom and culture language from the monumental 1996 Land Use Plan. Due to extenuating circumstance, the draft plan went through two public comment periods which allowed any interested individual to question, comment, and ask for further clarification before it was adopted by both boards.