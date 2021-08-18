Apple SharePlay delayed until late 2021, will skip first iOS 15 release
Apple has confirmed that the SharePlay ‘watch party’ style tech will not launch with the main iOS 15 operating system later this year, as originally planned. In a post on the Apple developer’s site, the company said the feature, which allows Apple users to tune into perfectly synced video and audio content together within FaceTime calls, is being pulled from developer betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15 and macOS Monterey.www.trustedreviews.com
Comments / 0