Apple SharePlay delayed until late 2021, will skip first iOS 15 release

By Chris Smith
Posted by 
Trusted Reviews
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Apple has confirmed that the SharePlay ‘watch party’ style tech will not launch with the main iOS 15 operating system later this year, as originally planned. In a post on the Apple developer’s site, the company said the feature, which allows Apple users to tune into perfectly synced video and audio content together within FaceTime calls, is being pulled from developer betas of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15 and macOS Monterey.

#Software Updates#Ios#Lustre#Tvos#Macos Monterey#Groupsessions#The Group Activities Api#Disney Plus#Watch Party
IOS 15 can be considered a major update, given the number of features it has to offer. One of the most favorite features for users is FaceTime SHarePlay that lets you share all kinds of content with the recipient. Apple is set to introduce iOS 15 potentially next month with several sources citing September as the iPhone event month. If you are waiting for Apple's FaceTime SHarePlay feature, take note that it will not be available at launch.

