Pushed Into Action by George Floyd’s Murder, Horsham Therapist Starts Podcast in Hopes of Affecting Change

Image via Jeanna Shepard, Vineyard Gazette.

After the murder of George Floyd, Eric Adams, a Horsham native and therapist, was inspired to move from the position as a bystander into action and has started a podcast in the hopes of affecting change, writes Bill Eville for the Vineyard Gazette.

“When George Floyd happened, it was like something cracked inside me,” he said.

He first started attending the kneeling vigils in Vineyard Haven, where he lives now.

He then began traveling for marches, including one back home in Horsham, where he was one of the few students of color at his school.

“Out of the 340 kids in my graduating class, there might have been like eight kids that weren’t white,” he said. “So I thought maybe there would be like 100 people but there was like close to 1,000 people there.”

He also began interviewing people, discussing race and how it affected their lives. He also talked about what could help to facilitate change.

These interviews have been turned into a podcast called Shed , hosted by Adams and produced by Chris Fischer and Amy Schumer. The series has nine episodes that will air throughout summer.

