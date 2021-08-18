Cancel
Louisville, KY

Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz Resigns As Leader Of The Archdiocese

By Breya Jones
WFPL
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SZ803_0bVaJK0Y00 Louisville Archbishop Joseph Kurtz submitted his resignation to the Vatican Wednesday, his 75th birthday.

According to canon law, “A diocesan bishop who has completed the seventy-fifth year of age is requested to present his resignation from office to the Supreme Pontiff.”

Before 2018, Kurtz would have resigned outright, but Pope Francis changed this. The pope now has the choice to reject the resignation, but that is unlikely.

Kurtz has served as the leader of the Archdiocese of Louisville for 14 years. He is the fourth archbishop since Louisville became an archdiocese in 1937.

He will continue to hold the title until the pope appoints a replacement. A spokesperson for the archdiocese said that the process could take a number of months.

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org
