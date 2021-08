COVID-19 is not stopping the Navasota Noon Lions Club from serving the local community!. As they have done for the past 34 years, the Navasota Noon Lions Club is kicking off their annual Gun and Gift Card Raffle. Raffle tickets are now on sale, with proceeds going to help those in the community who need it most. Tickets are $50 each and there will be 52 winners (two numbers drawn at each Navasota Noon Lions Club meeting). There are 1,000 tickets to be sold and 52 prizes, 40 guns and 12 $500 gift cards. The winning numbers are posted on the Navasota Noon Lions Club Facebook page the day of the drawings.